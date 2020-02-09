Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 138,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

