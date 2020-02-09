Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the lowest is $3.48. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $18.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.33 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

