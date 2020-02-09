Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 327,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $95.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

