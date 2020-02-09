Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

