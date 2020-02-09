Zacks: Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of WOR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 129,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,960. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.