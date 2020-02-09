Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.00 Target Price for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.20. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

