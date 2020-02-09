Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.08 Price Target for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.08 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEST. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company.

BEST stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. BEST has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BEST by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

