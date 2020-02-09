Zacks: Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given $5.30 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CHAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 72,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.40.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 107.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

