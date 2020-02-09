Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Check Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Cap stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 71,535 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.