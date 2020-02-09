Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services stock remained flat at $$2.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

