Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $9.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPIX. ValuEngine cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ CPIX remained flat at $$4.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

