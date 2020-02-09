Zacks: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given $18.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eyenovia an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EYEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 29,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,499. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

