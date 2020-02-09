Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCFT stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

