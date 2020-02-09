Zacks: Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 123,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,808. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Lantronix has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantronix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lantronix worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

