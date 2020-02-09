Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 12.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

LEVL stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

