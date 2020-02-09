Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 143,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 247,468 shares of company stock valued at $555,305. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LINC remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

