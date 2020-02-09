Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MVC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

