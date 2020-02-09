Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Pivotal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

