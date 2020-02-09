Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given $1.53 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.53 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

SOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,601. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.