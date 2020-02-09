Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REV. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revlon by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 16,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Revlon has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

