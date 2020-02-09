Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 399.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.