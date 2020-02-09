Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Zai Lab worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 266,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

