Zano Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Zano has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $25,941.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,008,590 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,090 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

