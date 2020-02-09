Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $45,805.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.