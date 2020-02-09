ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $72.20 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ZB Token has a market cap of $144.89 million and approximately $72.20 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009966 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

