ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.96 million and $10,842.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00691368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00131182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114653 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002428 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.