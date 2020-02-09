Zcoin One Day Volume Hits $11.23 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00076931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, TDAX, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,072.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.02241952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.04414611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00849407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00114752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00693595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,433,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BX Thailand, QBTC, CoinExchange, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Koinex, Cryptopia, Indodax, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

