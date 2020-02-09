Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Liquid, DDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

