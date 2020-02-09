Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,791.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $703,121.00 and approximately $21,791.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

