Zeitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $267,516.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $267,516.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,580 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

