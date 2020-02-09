Zel Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $6.14 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00702362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116676 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,135,300 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

