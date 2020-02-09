ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.01257485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00212823 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002291 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004426 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

