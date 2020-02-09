ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Hits $6.96 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ZEON has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $14,166.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

