Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2,664.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00700420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00128953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00116998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002415 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,102,424 coins and its circulating supply is 8,078,332 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

