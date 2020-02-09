Zeusshield (ZSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,650.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $527,690.00 and $11,650.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.