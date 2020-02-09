Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.15 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin and Binance. Zilliqa has a market cap of $74.40 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,180,093,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,888,625,902 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, FCoin, Coinhub, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Koinex, HitBTC, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, Zebpay, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OTCBTC, DDEX, Bitbns, GOPAX, Korbit, WazirX, Hotbit, UEX, OKEx, OOOBTC, Huobi, BitMart, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, AirSwap, Bithumb, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.