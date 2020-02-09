ZINC Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,014.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. ZINC has a total market cap of $26,014.00 and $39.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

