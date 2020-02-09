ZPER Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $750,742.00 and approximately $3,523.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid and Coinsuper. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00399853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009947 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

