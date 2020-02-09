ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops One Day Volume of $44,967.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00015287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $44,967.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

