Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

