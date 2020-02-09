Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

