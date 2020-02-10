$0.04 EPS Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. BEST posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,841,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

