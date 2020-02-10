-$0.05 EPS Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

EVH stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $914.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

