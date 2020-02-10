$0.08 EPS Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,735,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $93.63 on Monday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

