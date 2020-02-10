$0.25 EPS Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CY. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.42 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

