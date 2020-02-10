$0.36 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

HTGC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 591,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

