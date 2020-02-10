-$0.37 EPS Expected for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Several brokerages have commented on STML. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

STML traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 667,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,259. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $333.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.