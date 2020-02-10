$0.43 EPS Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Chemours posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemours.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of CC opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

