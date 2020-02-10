$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 321.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 76.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

