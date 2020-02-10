$0.47 EPS Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 1,624,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

